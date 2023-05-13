INDIA

‘This is South India Story’, BRS leader taunts BJP over K’taka defeat

NewsWire
0
0

Telagana’s Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao on Saturday taunted BJP over its defeat in Karnataka Assembly elections.

“This is the South India Story — free from BJP evident from Karnataka’s mandate and it will remain so now and always,” tweeted Harish Rao, a prominent leader of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and nephew of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“BJP’s downfall has started from South India and their account will be closed everywhere and will not even win deposit in Telangana,” he wrote and expressed best wishes for the newly elected government in Karnataka.

Earlier, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao stated that the results of assembly elections in Karnataka will have no bearing on Telangana.

“Just the way The Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have no bearing on Telangana,” tweeted KTR.

He thanked the people of Karnataka for rejecting ‘ugly and divisive politics’.

KTR’s assertion that Karnataka verdict will have no bearing on Telangana came after Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy claimed that this poll result will be repeated in Telangana.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held towards the year-end.

20230513-185803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar leaders seek strict action in Udaipur killing

    ‘Bheemla Nayak’ film buyers worried about AP ticket price issue

    ‘BB16’: Abdu to channel his ‘inner’ Tara from ‘Gadar’ as sequel’s...

    Inflation & unemployment high, govt in deep slumber: Cong