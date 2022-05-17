We all know the three most important meals of the day – Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner. Over the years, many weightloss models have changed the trend of what is to be eaten when but the core of daily meals remains the three important meals of the day.

When we change what we eat, it tends to bring changes in our body. So, we know that what we eat matter a lot. It has now been established that the way to maintain good health is 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise.

Exercise is not to be ignored by any means, but only exercising without paying attention to diet will not bring the desired results. The vice versa is also true. You can bring about big changes to your body and fitness by adopting healthy eating habits, but without exercise you cannot sustain and maintain fitness.

So, what we eat is vitally important. But another important factor to remember when working towards a healthy lifestyle is that along with what we eat, when we eat is equally important.

There is an age old saying that goes, “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a person healthy, wealthy and wise”. This same rule applies to eating as well.

Eating early breakfast and eating an early dinner are two key things that can provide the maximum health benefits to the body in the long run.

Read below to know the ideal time to consume the three important meals of the day:

Breakfast

Breakfast is not to be skipped – this is a health mantra that has been repeated by doctors, nutritionists and health experts for years now. Biologically, breakfast helps to kick start the gut. Breakfast is the first meal eaten after 8 to 10 hours and the best time to eat the first meal of the day is between 7 and 9 AM.

Lunch

Eating an early breakfast allows your stomach more than enough time to digest it well. A gap of four hours between heavy meals is recommended to ensure that the food is digested fully. The best time to eat lunch would be between 12 and 2 PM.

Dinner

If lunch is consumed before 2 PM, it is understandable that the body starts craving something to eat by 6 or 7 PM. Instead of opting for a snack around 5 PM, which screws up the digestive process, it is recommended that you have dinner between 6.30 and 8 PM.

How it helps?

If your meals are eaten at a scheduled time on a daily basis, it allows your body to also follow a routine and that will aid in boosting the metabolism of the body. Metabolism is faster in the morning and slower in the night, therefore, an early breakfast will get it working smoothly so the rest of the meals too are burned up the right way.

Also, the early dinner means that you allow your body and metabolism the time it needs to break down the food into energy without allowing the body to accumulate fat. Scheduled meals are also recommended for those wanting to lose weight as you are providing your body the necessary nutrition at the right time and preventing binging on unhealthy snacks.