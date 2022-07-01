A recent study suggests that sleeping even with dim lights on at night can be associated with an increased risk of diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure in older adults.

This study was conducted by the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, located in Chicago, USA. According to their research there is a definitely link between exposure of light during sleep and risks to health.

The study was published in Oxford Academic Sleep and in that study, 552 community living adults between the ages of 63 and 84 had to undergo a CVD risk factor profiles along with a week long actigraphy recording for light measures and activity.

As reported by indianexpress.com, Dr. Minjee Kim who was corresponding author for this study told ‘medicalnewstoday, ““The fact that this is observed in older people may represent the more cumulative effects of such a mechanistic relationship, meaning that the adverse cardiometabolic effects of nighttime light exposure may become more evident over time (meaning in more advanced age, if one maintains such a lifestyle or exposure pattern over years to decades).”

As per the study, Light at Night (LAN) exposure was associated with greater chances of obesity, diabetes and hypertension, but it had no effect on hypercholesterolemia.

What this means?

As per leading doctors a person has more fragmented sleep in the hours prior to waking up. Therefore, complete darkness helps reduce distractions and eliminates possible disruptions to sleep.

As per the study exposure to light alters the internal sleep clock of the body. This is the biological mechanism which regulates the wake-sleep cycle and it also refers to the quantity and quality of sleep.

When a room is fully dark, the body produces the hormone melatonin which is critical to help the body fight diseases and this includes reducing the risks of prostate cancer and breast cancer.

Complete darkness also enhances the potential for a peaceful sleep. In this way it can help reduce the risks of obesity, hypertension and diabetes. Also disrupted sleep over time can also cause depression.

Also, a good night’s sleep in a dark room is good for eye health too. For those who are not used to sleeping in a pitch-dark room, start with using a very low powered, low illuminance lamp with a warm colour temperature. It’s best if the lamp light is reflecting close to the floor as it can help the body prepare itself to get into the rest and relaxation mode.

The goal though has to be to sleep in complete darkness.