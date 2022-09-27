INDIASCI-TECH

This is why Byju Raveendran’s last 6 months were toughest ever, reveals wife

NewsWire
0
0

BYJU’s Co-founder and Director Divya Gokulnath on Tuesday revealed that the last six months were super tough for her husband Byju Raveendran, not only on the professional front, but also in his personal life as he couldn’t sleep well because his father was fighting late-stage cancer.

In a LinkedIn post, she said that Raveendran was travelling around the world twice, sometimes thrice, a week to be by his father’s side as much as he could.

“These two teachers fought this tough battle the same way they had fought all the other challenges – together, with positivity and perseverance. Byju is relaxed today because a critical surgery last week went well,” Gokulnath posted.

After six stressful and tough learning months, Raveendran has said that “the worst is finally over” and there is only “growth ahead” as seen in the company’s FY22 financial results.

The edtech major has also paid the remaining dues of nearly Rs 1,983 crore (over $245 million) to global VC firm Blackstone in the $1 billion acquisition of Aakash Educational Services.

Gokulnath also said that her husband’s daily routine has not changed in the last 10 years.

“He works hard every day, cares deeply about his family, even more about those who work with him, and the most about the purpose of his existence,” she wrote.

“We did not suddenly appear out of nowhere. It has taken a lot of hard work to make learning effective and engaging. We have come a long way but we have a longer way to go,” said Gokulnath, who founded BYJU’s in 2011 along with Raveendran.

In her last week’s LinkedIn post, she mentioned that while BYJU’s reported Rs 4,500 crore loss in FY21 due to accounting change, (or Rs 12.5 crore loss daily), “we made Rs 27 crore in revenue per day in FY22”.

20220927-203605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ahead of assembly polls, BJP asks Guj to complete development projects

    Chandrababu Naidu calls on President Murmu

    Andhra police busts inter-state two-wheeler lifting gang

    Delhi: Two held for killing a sweeper over old rivalry