BYJU’s Co-founder and Director Divya Gokulnath on Tuesday revealed that the last six months were super tough for her husband Byju Raveendran, not only on the professional front, but also in his personal life as he couldn’t sleep well because his father was fighting late-stage cancer.

In a LinkedIn post, she said that Raveendran was travelling around the world twice, sometimes thrice, a week to be by his father’s side as much as he could.

“These two teachers fought this tough battle the same way they had fought all the other challenges – together, with positivity and perseverance. Byju is relaxed today because a critical surgery last week went well,” Gokulnath posted.

After six stressful and tough learning months, Raveendran has said that “the worst is finally over” and there is only “growth ahead” as seen in the company’s FY22 financial results.

The edtech major has also paid the remaining dues of nearly Rs 1,983 crore (over $245 million) to global VC firm Blackstone in the $1 billion acquisition of Aakash Educational Services.

Gokulnath also said that her husband’s daily routine has not changed in the last 10 years.

“He works hard every day, cares deeply about his family, even more about those who work with him, and the most about the purpose of his existence,” she wrote.

“We did not suddenly appear out of nowhere. It has taken a lot of hard work to make learning effective and engaging. We have come a long way but we have a longer way to go,” said Gokulnath, who founded BYJU’s in 2011 along with Raveendran.

In her last week’s LinkedIn post, she mentioned that while BYJU’s reported Rs 4,500 crore loss in FY21 due to accounting change, (or Rs 12.5 crore loss daily), “we made Rs 27 crore in revenue per day in FY22”.

