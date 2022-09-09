Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s decision to end their romantic relationship after nine months of dating has been reported to be a mutual one.

However, the comedian’s friend Johnny Potenza thinks that it was Davidson who dumped ‘The Kardashians’ star.

In an interview with The Sun, Potenza weighed in on Davidson’s whirlwind romance with Kim, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“She’s 20 years older, she has four kids and she was married to Kanye West who was always making trouble for them,” he said.

“Kanye was picking fights and calling him names. For a man his age it was childish – a pathetic love drama. Most of the people I know in Staten Island were saying it wouldn’t last.”

Potenza, who gave aThe King of Staten Island’ star his start in TV in 2010, went on to insinuate that the former couple’s different backgrounds would always make things hard for the pair.

He explained, “Everyone was shocked he was dating Kim, who is a very classy woman. Pete always lived like a regular guy his age.”

Potenza’s interview arrived after Kim gushed over Pete in a recent interview with Interview magazine.

“He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up,” the 41-year-old beauty, who shares North (9), Saint (6), Chicago (4) and Psalm (3) with Ye, said.

Meanwhile, a recent report claimed that Davidson is now “trying to make himself happy” following his split from the former star of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

A source spilled to Us Weekly, “Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy. He’s got a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire post-‘SNL’.”

Kim, on the other hand, is said to be “open to dating again.”

A source recently said: “Kim is definitely open to dating again and her friends and family would love to set her up and think it’s so fun.”

20220909-101002