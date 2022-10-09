We all see dhabas on roadsides, but rarely have we seen one in a Maruti Alto car, a dhaba where you can get fresh home cooked food.

In Jammu, a man and his wife, started the ‘Vishnu Dhaba’ in their Alto Car, which has become quite popular in the Top Sher Khanian area in the past one-and-a-half months, and runs every day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mamata Sharma, who hails from the Bilawar area of Kathua district, gets ready for the dhaba with her two children and husband everyday in the Bikram Chowki area of Jammu. Her husband used to work as a daily wager at the Polytechnic College under a scheme from which he was paid Rs 7,000 per month, which later closed.

Sharma said, “After losing job, my husband was in trouble, the children’s education was also affected. It was difficult to pay the house rent. Nothing was working.”

She said, “Seeing the difficulties mounting, I told my husband that I can cook delicious food, why not open a dhaba together.” I started looking for a suitable place for it, but it was not possible due to the high number of complaints. Then came the idea of using an Alto Car and this idea proved to be quite good.

Mamata Sharma said, “Initially, I was hardly making around Rs 100 a day, then one day people started coming to the car which we used to park under a tree. Today, thankfully, 12 to 4 pm is earning well and eating more every day.

The food consists of ‘rajmash’, ‘chana dal’, ‘mah chhole dal’, ‘kadi’, ‘ambal’ and ‘chawle’, pickles and curry. The price of a full plate is Rs 50 and the price of a half plate is Rs 30 .

Her husband, Neeraj Sharma said that the best thing about eating here was that “it was amazingly clean, it feels like eating at home. We must have passion to work. We can earn respect, wealth anywhere. Thank God, we tried.”

