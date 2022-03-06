INDIA

This kid’s ‘Covid memoirs’ get PM’s appreciation

This 11-year-old has not stopped smiling since he received an appreciation letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abhiyansh Shukla, a class 6 student, has been appreciated by the Prime Minister for writing a memoir on the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his letter to Abhiyansh, the Prime Minister said: “The once-in-a-century pandemic has affected people the world over. India’s fight against the pandemic has been a shining example of our collective spirit and ‘Sabka Prayas’. Your sensitivity in expressing a wide gamut of emotions and personal experiences during the pandemic is appreciable.

“The challenges faced due to the pandemic have been narrated effectively from a child’s point of view. The simple language and illustrations make the book interesting.”

In his book, Abhiyansh, a student of La Martiniere Boys’ College, narrates how the 500 days of pandemic and lockdown have been for the children of India.

Narrating his experience of staying back at home with no school, no play, no outings, no birthday parties and no pocket money, he has named the book “One and half years of Covid”.

Abhiyansh’s father, Dr Abhishek Shukla, who is a practising geriatrician, said his son utilised his time well during pandemic holidays and wrote this book.

