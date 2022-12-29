SCI-TECHWORLD

This new tool lets users trim their Twitter follow list

Twitter users who feel their timeline is too cluttered can now de-clutter it using a new tool called “Prune your follows”, as it lets users quickly unfollow accounts they find that are no longer worth following.

According to TechCrunch, the app shows users the people they follow in largely four categories — Overpopular (most followed), Underpopular (least followed), Overactive (accounts that tweet a lot) and Unactive (accounts that tweet only a few times a year).

Users can unfollow accounts accordingly that they think are not worth following anymore, also it lets users see all accounts they unfollowed through the app via a side menu.

Norway-based developer Queen Raae, who developed the tool, said she built Prune your follows because she was reaching the follow limit on the platform.

“I hit the 5,000 followers limit (after almost 16 years on Twitter) and had a hard time finding an account to unfollow. Twitter has only one view of the accounts you follow, with the most recently followed on top. So I got the idea to build something for myself,” Raae was quoted as saying.

The tool is quite useful, but Twitter imposes its own API limitations, according to the report.

An app can facilitate 50 unfollows every 15 minutes, for a total of 500 unfollows per day.

If the app reaches its limit, you can still unfollow people on Twitter by clicking on their individual profiles, the report added.

Raae said to overcome this limit, she is experimenting with multiple features.

