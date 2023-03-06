Mohamed Salah became Liverpool’s highest goal scorer in the Premier League after the Egypt international scored his 129th top-flight goal for the Reds against Manchester United, taking him to the summit as the club’s most prolific player in the division.

Salah’s outstanding achievement came in his 205th appearance as he scored twice in Liverpool’s sensational 7-0 win over fierce rivals Manchester United in Sunday’s game.

The Egyptian moved ahead of Robbie Fowler, who plundered 128 Premier League goals across his two spells, with Steven Gerrard (120) in third place. Michael Owen remains in fourth position on the list having netted 118 times in the league, while Sadio Mane’s tally of 90 sits him fifth.

On becoming Liverpool’s record Premier League goal scorer, Salah said: It’s very special, I can’t lie. This record was in my mind since I came here. I think after my first season I was always chasing that record. To beat it today against United with that result is unbelievable. I’m going home to celebrate with the family, have a camomile tea and sleep.”

Salah opened his Premier League account for Liverpool at Watford in August 2017 having completed a transfer to the club from AS Roma earlier that summer.

He would go on to total 32 in the division during that debut 2017-18 campaign, winning the Golden Boot for the first of three occasions to date.

Nineteen of his top-flight haul were registered in the 2019-20 season to help Jurgen Klopp’s side clinch the Reds’ first championship success in 30 years.

