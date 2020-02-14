This time, no problem in Air India’s divestment: Minister

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday exhumed confidence that this time around there will be no problem in Air India’s divestment.

Puri was speaking here at an event held to distribute the “Letters of Appreciation” issued by Prime Minister to the staff of Air India who conducted evacuation operation of the stranded Indians from the Wuhan city.

The Minister’s comments assume significance since the last attempt to divest a stake in Air India had failed.

According to the minister, the divestment process has received a healthy response.

The government expects to complete sale of Air India in the first half of the next fiscal, according to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

–IANS

