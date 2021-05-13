His father wanted him to be a doctor but he aspired to be a police officer.

He became both and Ganesh Kumar Gupta, posted as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Bijnor, is now treating Covid infected policemen at the new medical facility in Bijnor.

At least 162 policemen have tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from panchayat election duty in Bijnor district alone. Forty more have symptoms and are awaiting their reports.

With no beds in hospitals, the police department opened a new ward to treat the affected policemen and Gupta took charge of it.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bijnor, Dharamveer Singh, said, “Circle officer Ganesh Gupta has come as a blessing in disguise. He is looking after all the policemen at the quarantine centre. Without him, things would have been difficult for us. We all are proud of our officer.”

Gupta, meanwhile, is happy that he has also fulfilled his father’s wishes.

Wearing a PPE kit on top of his police uniform, he said, “My father, Om Prakash Gupta, had a shop in Gorakhpur. He wanted to see me as a doctor. I got a MBBS degree and then cleared the Provincial Police Service (PPS) exam in 2018. Now I am working as a police officer and a doctor. Both our wishes are being fulfilled.”

–IANS

