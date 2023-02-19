INDIA

This UP minister owns 72 plots, will return them now

UP’s MSME minister Rakesh Sachan is the proud owner of 72 plots.

Thirty-two plots have been allotted in Mini Industrial Estate Chakhta and 40 in Mini Industrial Estate Sudhwapur in the name of Innovative Service Institute -Rakesh Sachan.

Satyendra Singh, President of Laghu Udyog Bharti, Fatehpur, has sent a written complaint to the Director Industries in Kanpur.

The allotments were made in 2012-13 and the minimum 10 per cent security money to be paid against these allotments has also not been deposited so far. Nor was any industrial unit set up in the plots.

According to Anjneesh Pratap Singh, general manager of Industries Department in Fatehpur, the allotment amount has not been deposited.

A survey of industrial plots was carried out in the districts for setting up industries during the Investors Summit when this came to light.

Satyendra Singh, in a letter sent to the Commissioner and Director Industries, has alleged that there are eight industrial areas in Fatehpur. There are total 36 plots in Chakhta Mini Industrial Area. Of these, 32 have been allotted to Sachan. All the 32 plots (number 1 to 17 and 22 to 36) are in the name of one person– Rakesh Sachan. The address is unknown.

Similarly, 40 out of 45 plots of Mini Industrial Estate, Sudhwapur have been allotted. All the 40 plots (number 1 to 40) are in the name of Rakesh Sachan and the address is unknown.

The name of the industry or purpose established in these plots has been described as Training and Social Service Institute.

Rakesh Sachan, now a minister in UP, was the Member of Parliament from Fatehpur between 2009 and 2014 on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Rakesh Sachan is the chairman of Abhinav Seva Sansthan.

He said that in 2012, two of his organisations were allotted plots, but could not be developed.

“I am the minister of this department. It has been decided that the allotment of plots should be cancelled. There was no facility here at the time of allotment. Soon the plot will be allotted to another industrialist and facilities of road, electricity and water will be developed here,” he said.

