A school in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district is his pride and everyones envy, and not without reason.

The school, located in Keethot village, has over 300 species of plants, including a four-foot-tall sandalwood tree.

Spread over a 5,500 square feet area, the garden has been painstakingly developed by the school master Mohammad Shahid.

The students have sown and nurtured the plants that bear fruits and flowers as well as vegetables that are then used for preparing midday meals for the schoolchildren.

Shahid travels 14 km from his home to the school even on Sundays and during vacations to tend to the plants.

“I initially started growing plants in the school as a hobby. Later, gram pradhans and villagers supported the initiative. Students have remained the biggest support. Under my supervision, they have worked hard to nurture the plants. It is also a great learning process for them and they enjoy it,” he said.

Today, medicinal plants including China berry, kigelia, sudarshan, arjuna, drumstrick, tulsi and neem find a place in the garden.

A variety of fruits and vegetables like mango, lemon, banana, mulberry, bottleguard, beans, cauliflower, tomato, garlic and onion are also grown.

Sunflower, rose, jasmine and a variety of seasonal flowers add colour to the campus.

Over a decade of hard work and use of organic fertilizers and vermicompost have yielded excellent results.

The garden attracts birds and bees alike.

A student said: “We have placed earthen pots filled with water at various places to quench the thirst of the birds.”

The school has resorted to rainwater harvesting for water.

The school has 96 children of the village who are enrolled here. Representatives of private schools also come to see and learn at the school.

