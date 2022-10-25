SCI-TECHWORLD

This update will add 60 hrs to Apple Watch Ultra battery

Tech giant Apple has added a new workout setting to its “Apple Watch Ultra” that will extend battery life to an estimated 60 hours by reducing GPS and heart rate readings.

With this update, the Apple Watch can now last longer on a single charge.

As reported by The Verge, to extend the battery life, Apple introduced a “Low Power Mode” setting in watchOS 9 that limits or disables certain features to last enough during workouts, roughly 14-15 hours.

In order to get the 60-hour estimate, users have to enable both “Low Power Mode” and the “Fewer GPS and heart rate readings” setting.

The new setting can be enabled by updating to watchOS 9.1. To enable it, go to Settings, then Workout and Fewer GPS and heart rate readings. WatchOS 9 watches can also be used with this setting, similar to Low Power Mode, the report added.

The “Low Power Mode” turns off always on display, background heart rate and blood oxygen measurements, and heart rate notifications.

By doing this, the other notifications may be delayed, emergency alerts may not arrive, and certain cellular and Wi-Fi connections get limited.

However, for even longer battery life while walking, running, and hiking, turn on “Low Power Mode” and then enable “Fewer GPS and heart rate readings”.

This will reduce the frequency of GPS and heart rate readings, and turns off alerts, splits and segments.

