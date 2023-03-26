LIFESTYLESCI-TECHWORLD

A judge in the US has been found moonlighting as a porn star online where he charged fans $12 a month and has produced more than 100 adult posts, media reports said.

Gregory A. Locke, 33, a New York City (NYC) administrative law judge, moonlighted as a porn star on OnlyFans, according to the New York Post.

He has now been fired by the City officials for “unprofessional behaviour”.

Locke maintains another X-rated account on JustFor.Fans, where he charges $9.99.

“White collar professional by daya very unprofessional by night. always amateur, always raw, always slutty,” read his description on OnlyFans.

Locke’s account had dozens of images and videos featuring hardcore pornography and orgies.

“I just want to celebrate Labor Day by having a man impregnate me,” he said in one of the posts on OnlyFans.

“I’m a judge,” he wrote in January from a Twitter account where he frequently posted X-rated images and video, the report said.

His behaviour was taken very seriously by the NYC authorities.

“This city must have absolute faith in its courts at every level, and employing individuals like Locke in positions of legal authority only corrodes the people’s trust in the professionalism and impartiality of our institutions,” City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino told The Post.

