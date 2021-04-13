A small village in Rajasthan situated near Jaipur, which was washed away in floods four decades back, is now speaking the story of Atmanirbhar Bharat, with the villagers earning their livelihood by creating organic lamps, Holi colours and saffron flags for Navratri.

The village, then known as Chadel Khurd, was destroyed when gushing waters from the Dhund river engulfed it in 1981.

Now, this village stands as a role model for other villages, with only one temple and one well, a concept aimed at ending caste discrimination.

Keshavpura is turning the slogan of Atmanirbhar Bharat into a reality with people joining hands to become self dependant by cashing in on festive fervour in India while producing handmade products which are much in demand during festive times.

On Holi, women from this village produced Gulal which earned them money in lakhs of rupees, while on Diwali, they produced lamps and decor products, all handmade and organic in nature which were sold in large quantities across the state.

This time, the women here have produced 50,000 saffron flags to be hoisted on the rooftops of houses.

Being sold at Rs 2.5/flag in the market, the project has earned them a decent income.

Now, we are training women in tailoring and generating employment for them while boosting their confidence. This tailoring work is sure to help them earn a decent living, said Pushpa Saini from this village.

Says Ramkaran Saini, “Keshavpura, an ideal village, is taking a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. The efforts of the village development committee, which started working in this direction since the last two years, are now yielding the desired results.”

Keshavpura near Chaksu in Jaipur, which was devastated by floods in 1981, has now emerged as a model village.

The village was re-established by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers.

After 37 years, it got its name registered in the revenue records of the state on October 5, 2018.

The RSS volunteers worked hard to rebuild the village and helped in constructing pucca houses and get the lives of the villagers in order. The flood waters destroyed everything including their houses, animals etc. However, the volunteers here helped in building pucca houses, roads, community halls, temple and well and the village is now emerging as a new model.

