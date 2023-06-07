INDIA

This was Sisodia’s dream: Kejriwal gets emotional while inaugurating school

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday became teary eyed as he remembered his former deputy Manish Sisodia, who is currently under judicial custody, while inaugurating a school in the national capital.

Kejriwal became deeply emotional while inaugurating the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in Daryapur Kalan, Bawana.

“It was Sisodia’s dream. They (referring to the BJP) aim to dismantle our education system. But we will not allow them to succeed. They have filed false cases against Sisodia and unjustly imprisoned him. He is being targeted because he is actively involved in building schools; otherwise, no action would have been taken against him,” Kejriwal stated.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the construction of a new building for a girls’ school in the area.

“A plumber earns Rs 8,000. If their son studies in a government school and goes on to pursue Computer Science at IIT, he can earn a salary of Rs 2.5-3 lakhs per month. This will eliminate poverty for that family in one generation.

“Imagine if every child could have access to such education. In one generation, we can eradicate poverty in the country. We should consult with parents and seek suggestions on how to improve the education of their children,” he added.

