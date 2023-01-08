SCI-TECHWORLD

This wireless TV sans remote sticks to wall without a mount

NewsWire
0
0

An in-home entertainment startup based in the US, Displace, has unveiled the world’s first truly wireless TV, which sticks to the wall without a mount, at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023.

The 55-inch TV comes with a 4K display and is powered by a proprietary hot-swappable battery system, reports ZDNet.

It is also transportable and can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required, using Displace TV’s proprietary active-loop vacuum technology.

“The Active Loop Vacuum technology will reinforce itself ever so often to keep the TV in place,” Displace CEO Balaji Krishnan, was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the company says each TV averages about a month of total battery life for an average usage of six hours of active TV time per day.

Krishnan further said that the company will also offer an app to control the TV from your smartphone.

The TV can be controlled primarily with hand gestures to easily browse and play content using proprietary computer vision technology that allows content to be moved seamlessly from room to room.

The product will release in late 2023 at $2,999 per unit, according to the company.

20230108-143204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Elderly Delhi woman’s life saved with rare brain, heart surgeries

    TikTok tests its ‘sleep reminders’ feature

    India, Singapore MoU on Science, Tech, Innovation for societal challenges

    Vax to curb Covid spread should now be top priority: UK...