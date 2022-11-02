ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

This year is for ‘learning, growing,becoming’, says Nivetha Thomas

Actress Nivetha Thomas, who has been flooded with birthday wishes from friends, fans and film industry professionals, said that this year will be for learning, growing, bettering and becoming.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who celebrates her birthday on Wednesday, wrote: “This year is for learning, growing, bettering and becoming.”

“To everyone who took time out of their day to wish me, thank you. I am forever grateful for your love and kindness. Will work extra hard to earn it! You are in my prayers. Please keep me in yours. So much love, Nivetha.”

The actress, who was last seen in the Telugu action entertainer, ‘Saakini Daakini’, added: “We will see each other a lot more in theatres this year, where I’ll be gladly and eagerly waiting to introduce myself in different names, multiple times!”

“Again, thank you for the kindness and appreciation you constantly keep sending this way. I love you all.”

