Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday responded in kind to the BJP’s “Kya Hua Tera Vaada” jibe over his RJD’s 10 lakh jobs promise.

After returning from Delhi, the RJD leader said: “We are committed to give jobs which we have promised to the people of Bihar but what about you (Narendra Modi government). You have promised 2 crore jobs per year. Where are 16 crore jobs in the last 8 years?”

To the BJP leaders like Giriraj Singh, Sanjay Jaiswal, Tar Kishore Prasad, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Sushil Kumar Modi and others, who had raised the 10 lakh job promise during the 2020 Assembly election, asking “Kya Hua Tera Vaada”, Tejashwi Yadav replied: “Thora Intezar ka Maza Lijiye.”

He had earlier said that the Bihar government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will have bumper recruitment in the next one month after the vote of trust is done.

“We have discussed the cabinet expansion with the top leaders of the Mahagathbandhan including Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Dipankar Bhattacharya and we are working on it,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

The cabinet expansion is expected to take place on August 16 and all seven parties will be adjusted in the cabinet.

Sources have said that the Nitish Kumar government has set a formula of one minister for every four MLAs.

As per this, the RJD will get 18 ministers, the JD-U 12, the Congress 4, the CPI-ML 3, the HAM 1, the CPI-M or the CPI will get 1, and one Independent will be accommodated.

