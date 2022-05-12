SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

Thomas Cup: Denmark outlast China in 6-hour group match

NewsWire
0
0

China’s men’s badminton team fell short of expectations in an epic Thomas Cup battle against Denmark here on Thursday, which lasted more than six hours and ended past 3 a.m. local time.

The 3-2 result in favor of Denmark means that China will have to face defending champions Indonesia for a spot in the semifinals.

In a match that decides the group winner, China’s Lu Guangzu mounted a brave challenge against world No.1 Viktor Axelsen in the opening singles, taking the first set but went down quickly in the remaining two to lose 17-21, 21-10, 21-9.

Liu Yuchen/Ou Xuanyi tied the score for China by beating Kim Astrup Sorensen/Mathias Christiansen in straight sets before Li Shifeng came back from behind to upset world No. 3 Anders Antonsen to put China 2-1 ahead.

The Danish pair Anders Skaarup Rasmussen/Frederik Sogaard then defeated He Jiting/Zhou Haodong 2-0 to tie the score again.

In the deciding third singles match, Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus overcame Weng Hongyang 2-1 in another thriller, ending the match 3-2 in Denmark’s favor which lasted more than six hours, reports Xinhua.

China was then drawn to face Indonesia in the quarterfinals for a rematch of the Thomas Cup final last year, in which Indonesia swept China to claim the trophy.

20220512-135404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spanish Para badminton: Pramod Bhagat wins 3 gold, Kadam bags two...

    World no 1 girls junior badminton player Tasnim Mir visits IIT...

    All England Open Championships: Sindhu, Saina advance to second round

    Swiss Open: Sindhu clinches women’s singles title, Prannoy finishes as runner-up...