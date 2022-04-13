‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is all set for a summer release on July 8, 2022. The movie sees the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and she is also reportedly taking the mantle of Thor from Chris Hemsworth in the fourth instalment of MCU’s Thor franchise.

This movie also introduces a new villain in Marvel’s Universe – Gorr, the God Butcher, who will be played by Hollywood’s acclaimed actor Christian Bale. Marvel has always kept their new character looks as a closely guarded secret and this time was no different. Fans have been waiting for a teaser or trailer of the movie to catch a glimpse of the new super villain in the MCU.

But it looks like even before a trailer, MCU fans have access to the first look of Gorr, thanks to an accidental leaked merchandise which is related to the ‘Thor 4’ movie.

A twitter user shared the merchandise on their Twitter handle, which has since, gone viral.

Here is the tweet which offers first glimpse of Gorr – the God Butcher

First look at Gorr the God Butcher’s Marvel Legends action figure. Definitely gonna get lots of hate for not being comic accurate, so I hope they put the trailer out very soon and we’ll see how it looks in motion. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/8SJ76nwMBC — Christian Bale’s Gus Landor (@LoveThunderBale) April 10, 2022

Gorr – the God Butcher, as the character name suggests, is a powerful character in the Marvel universe. He is said to be holding a special grudge against all the gods as per the Marvel Comics.

This automatically makes Thor his enemy as Thor is known as the God of Thunder. Apart from a few highly pixilated, grainy pictures which were leaked from the production set of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, fans have no idea how Marvel is going to be showcasing this character.

The set pictures will anyway not be an accurate representation of how the character finally looks in the movie as a lot of the character looks are changed during the CGI.

Recently, there were pictures of action figures who were part of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which were uncovered by Murphy’s Multiverse. These are official merchandise which offer first glimpse MCU’s Gorr.

Christian Bale as Gorr the god butcher for #ThorLoveAndThunder 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/7LfI3sH6Cj — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) April 10, 2022

Fans of the movies and comics were quick to note that MCU’s version is different from the comic book version. While the black sword and pale skin are the same, the difference is that the comic version Gorr has tentacles on the side of the face and wears a black robe. There is also a printed image on the side of the Gorr action figure box, which shows Christian Bale’s look as Gorr in the movie.

Directed by Taika Waititi, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is part of MCU’s Phase 4. Apart from Natalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth and Christian Bale, the movie also stars Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Karen Gillian, Vin Diesel, Jeff Goldblum and Jaimie Alexander. Currently the movie is slated for July 8, 2022 worldwide release.

