Marvel is all set to delight their millions of fans in July with the release of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth installment of MCU’s favourite God.

The Asgardian hammer and axe wielder is a firm fan favourite and it has delighted fans that unlike his other Avengers contemporaries, who all stopped at three standalone movies, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is back for a fourth movie.

The movie will also include the motley crew of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ because this movie picks up from where ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ended, where we see Thor handing over the ruling responsibilities to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie and sets off on an inter galactic journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew.

While fans have a couple more weeks to go before they head over to the big screens, in the west, the advance booking for the movie has already begun. Since the ticket sales have opened, multiplexes now know the runtime of the movie and given how much the audience want to relish this superhero godly intergalactic fantasy movie, fans might be disappointed to hear that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has the shortest runtime for an MCU movie since 2018.

The movie length is around 119 minutes, which is a minute short of the 2-hour mark. After watching MCU movies that packed plenty of action and ran for nearly three hours, and given how action packed the Thor trailer was, fans are wondering how the makers managed to pack so much action, thrill and a story in less than two hours.

The recently released ‘Doctor Strange’ movie was also shorter by MCU standards and ran for just over two hours.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is only one minute longer than ‘Ant Man and the Wasp’, which had a runtime of 118 minutes.

However, ‘Thor 4’ has a longer run time that one of its predecessors – ‘Thor: The Dark World’, which was only 112 minutes long. The other MCU movies that clock under 120 minutes are ‘The Incredible Hulk’ (112 minutes), ‘Doctor Strange’ (115 minutes) and ‘Ant-Man’ (117 minutes).

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will release in cinemas on July 8, 2022 with India getting an early release by a day so movie goers in the Indian subcontinent can watch the movie on the big screen on July 7, 2022.

The movie boasts an impressive cast which includes, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillian, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Russell Crowe, Christian Bale and Taika Waititi, the director himself, who will once again reprise his role as ‘Korg’.