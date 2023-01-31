INDIA

Those criticising Hinduism shouldn’t seek Hindu votes: BJP K’taka chief

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Tuesday that those who criticise Hindu religion and say the word ‘Hindu’ has a different meaning, should say that they don’t want Hindu votes.

Addressing a public rally here, Kateel slammed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi for his statement regarding the origin and meaning of the word ‘Hindu’.

Jarkiholi had said that the word Hindu had its origin in Persia, and it meant ‘slave’. The statement had stirred a big controversy, forcing the Congress to distance itself from the remarks.

Kateel, who was attending the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Yamakanamardi constituency represented by Jarkiholi, dared him (Jarkiholi) to announce that he does not want Hindu votes.

“The Hindu community has woken up. This time he can’t contest from this constituency, he will have to search for another,” he said.

20230131-184601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Opposition in Goa demands relaxation in ban on loud music

    Former Uttarakhand CM Rawat meets Nadda amid row over scams

    Sangam II youth festival begins in Bhaderwah

    Economic policies have failed, situation at 1991 level: Rahul Gandhi