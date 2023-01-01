Anyone in the Trinamool Congress found guilty of involvement in corruption will be immediately shown the door, party’s national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Sunday.

“In June last year at a rally in Jalpaiguri district, I spoke of the emergence of a new Trinamool Congress. Everyone was intrigued to know what the new Trinamool Congress is. If anyone is proved guilty of involvement in any kind of corruption, they will be driven out of the party without any second thought. This is the new Trinamool Congress,” he said at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the party’s new building here on the occasion of Trinamool’s 26th foundation day.

Banerjee, the nephew of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, also said that if some people think that they could use the party to continue corrupt practices, they are mistaken. “I want to tell them clearly that they will not be allowed to remain associated with the party,” he said.

He also said that for him the social resolution comes before the political resolution. “We hit the fields to pursue our political resolution. But I am against involving politics in every issue. One should not sustain as a politician without giving importance to people. An honest and true politician always gives stress on public demands,” he said.

On this matter, Banerjee also attacked the opposition parties and said that they do not have any interest in understanding the problem of the people. “Their only target is to insult Mamata Banerjee, show the state in poor light and deprive the state of their legitimate financial dues. But they will get a fitting reply from the people in the coming elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, state Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister and Kolkata Municipal Corporation Mayor, Firhad Hakim, at a function to celebrate the party’s 26th anniversary, referred to the recent teachers’ recruitment scam, saying that whatever has happened in the education front is a matter of shame.

“We are really ashamed of what has happened in the education sector. There had been injustice. Mamata Banerjee is always for justice and the eligible candidates will secure jobs soon,” he said.

