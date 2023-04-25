INDIA

Those registered with HKRNL will get jobs in private sector too: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday that candidates registered with the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) will now get employment opportunities in the private sector as well.

Khattar said this while addressing a meeting with the representatives from the corporate sector in Gurugram.

The corporate dialogue programme was organised by HKRNL to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state in the private sector.

The Chief Minister said: “Apart from appointing employees in government departments on an outsourcing basis through the HKRNL, manpower will also be made available to the private sector as per the latter’s requirement.”

With the initiative of the Haryana government, it will be easier for the corporate sector to get a workforce according to its needs, he said.

The officials informed that about eight lakh youth of the state are registered on the HKRNL portal.

Khattar said that through HKRNL, the data of registered youth in categories like skilled, unskilled, management etc. will be shared with the corporate entities.

