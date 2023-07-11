In first reaction on the Supreme Court’s order terming as “illegal” the third extension given to Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at the opposition leaders saying those who are rejoicing are delusional.

In a tweet, Shah said: “Those rejoicing over the SC decision on the ED case are delusional for various reasons. The amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld. Powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same.”

The Union Minister said that ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective – i.e. to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.

“Thus, who the ED director is – that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset,” Shah added.

His remarks came after the top court on Tuesday dubbed the extension of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra as “illegal” for violating the mandate of the top court’s judgment in 2021.

The Court, however, allowed him to continue in the post till July 31 taking into consideration the concerns expressed by the Union government.

The term of ED director was set to end in November 2023.

“Challenge to CVC Act and Delhi Special Police Establishment Act is dismissed to that extent. Extension granted to Sanjay Kumar Mishra after Supreme Court verdict is illegal. However, he is permitted to hold office till July 31, 2023,” the Court ordered.

Meanwhile, the Congress hailed the SC decision saying that the extension to ED is completely illegal.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told media persons: “The extension is completely illegal this is what the Supreme Court is telling, which Congress Party was telling from the day one onwards. Therefore, Congress stand stands already vindicated today that entirely, the motive to extend the term of the ED Director, by illegal means, that’s why actually this is a clear slap on the government’s face.”

Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera response to Home Minister’s tweet: “Why is the Home Minister commenting on an agency that technically reports to the Ministry of Finance? Does it not show that barring two people, rest of the Cabinet is unemployed? If who the Director of ED is does not matter to you, why was the current incumbent given two extensions and why was the your govt fighting for a third?”

