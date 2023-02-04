INDIA

Those sabotaging Trinamool won’t be spared: Abhishek Banerjee

Those within the Trinamool Congress trying to sabotage the party’s organisational structure by encouraging factionalism will not be spared at any cost, the party’s national General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee cautioned on Saturday.

“If at all the Trinamool Congress workers and leaders have to bow down, they will do that only to the common people. But if the party’s image is maligned and there are attempts to sabotage the party because of factionalism encouraged by three or four leaders, I will not spare the guilty.

“I am issuing a word of caution today. You better mend our ways, otherwise I will apply such a medicine that you will not get the chance of rectification,” Abhishek Banerjee said at a public rally at Keshpur in West Midnapore district.

He also issued a strong word of caution for the probable fence-sitters.

“Those who are associated with political activities here are quite aware of the individual affiliations of the party. If some people think that they will sabotage Trinamool Congress before the elections and wear the robe of the party again to serve their own interest after the polls, they are mistaken. An invisible eye is keeping a close watch on all of them. I am personally monitoring everything,” he said.

The Trinamool leader also said that just being close to the local leaders will not guarantee nomination in the forthcoming panchayat polls.

Banerjee also issued a note of assurance to the opposition parties that their candidates will be able to file nominations without any fear of terror for the rural civic body polls.

“If any candidate faces resistance in filing nomination, just inform me and I will take the responsibility. But remember, the opposition parties will have to select their candidates first. Trinamool Congress will not be able to do that on their behalf,” he said.

Senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha claimed that Abhishek Banerjee gave similar assurances for the municipality polls last year.

“But all are aware of what actually happened and what kind of poll-related violence took place then. So, we have no faith in such assurances,” Sinha said.

