In remarks that could spark off a furore, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister, K. Ponmudy on Friday said that the English language is much more valuable than Hindi, and those speaking Hindi are selling “pani puris” and doing menial jobs.

In his address at a convocation ceremony at Bharathiar University, where Governor R.N. Ravi was also present, he asked why one should learn Hindi when the international language English is being taught in Tamil Nadu.

He also noted that Tamil students are willing to learn any language and added that Hindi should be an optional language and not a compulsory one.

The Minister said: “They say that if you learn Hindi, you will get jobs? Is it so? You can see in Coimbatore who are selling panipuris now? English is the international language and not Hindi.”

Ponmudy also promised to implement the beneficial aspects of the National Education Policy 2020 but added that the state government was determined to only implement a two-language system.

