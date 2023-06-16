Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday took a swipe at the BJP government for changing the name of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) to the Prime Minister’s Museum, saying “those who do not have own history are trying to wipe the history of others”.

In a tweet, Kharge said, “Those who don’t have a history are now trying to erase the history of others. The ill-fated attempt to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library cannot belittle the personality of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and fearless watchdog of democracy.

“This only shows the low mentality and dictatorial attitude of BJP-RSS. The dwarf thinking of the Modi government cannot reduce the huge contribution of ‘Jawahar of Hind’ towards India,” Kharge added.

His remarks came a day after the decision was taken at a special meeting of the NMML Society on Thursday, which was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice-president of the Society.

The Society has Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its chairman, and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, among its 29 members.

The museum was inaugurated at the Teen Murti complex last year in April, which served as the official residence of country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru since 1948 till his death in 1964.

