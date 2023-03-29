INDIA

Those who secured jobs illegally are now agitating over DA: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Wednesday that the state government employees who had secured jobs “illegally” and “unethically” during the previous Left Front regime are now holding demonstrations over pending dearness allowance (DA) arrears.

“Those who secured jobs during the previous regime by virtue of recommendations made on pieces of paper by the ruling party leaders are now holding agitations over dearness allowance. Why should I take advice from them? They are all thieves and dacoits. Moreover, goons associated with the BJP are now making tall claims in the matter,” Banerjee said during her sit-in agitation against the Centre over non-payment of dues, which will continue till 7 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the Chief Minister, ever since Trinamool Congress came to power in the state, her responsibility towards the common people has been of utmost significance to her.

“Remember, the party built by me has immense appeal among the people of the state. Trinamool has formed the government in the state to work for the sake of the common people. Now the party is receiving accolades from across the country,” Banerjee said.

Justifying her decision to hold the sit-in demonstration, Banerjee said that due to the non-release of funds under the 100-day job scheme under MGNREGA, the poor people of the state are being deprived of their legitimate dues against the services they had rendered.

“I am ready to hold many more sit-in demonstrations demanding people’s legitimate rights. I am in this agitation as the national President of the All India Trinamool Congress and not as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. I want to see how powerful they (Centre) are,” Banerjee said.

