INDIA

‘Those who voted against BJP betrayed nation’: Gujarat Minister

NewsWire
0
0

Gujarat MoS Cooperative, Salt industry, Printing and Small Scale Industry Jagdish Vishwakarma on Saturday said that people who voted against the BJP in Vadgam constituency in the state Assembly polls “have betrayed the nation”.

Congress leader Jignesh Mevani got elected from Vadgam for the second consecutive time.

Addressing people at his native village Varnawada, which falls in the Vadgam constituency, the minister said:” I thank you for the warm welcome, but all those who have voted against the BJP have betrayed the nation. I would have been more pleased if instead of this warm welcome today, you would have voted for the party.”

“The villagers should understand that development is possible only if the MLA is from the ruling party,” he claimed.

He even reminded that all villages falling under the Vadgam taluka are connected with good roads, and as far as filling water in the Karmavat lake is concerned, it is a big project. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is monitoring the project and it is likely to be completed soon, he said.

20221217-180803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mission Yuva Samruddhi task force proposes career guidance centre in K’taka

    Gopi sir and Mathias have told us we have to win...

    Ushering in prosperity on Dhanteras

    K’taka contractor suicide: Minister Eshwarappa says no question of quitting