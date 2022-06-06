Kangana Ranaut has kept her chin up despite the disappointing run of ‘Dhaakad’ at the box office. The movie was an out and out action entertainer portraying Kangana in her fiercest action avatar.

Reportedly, Kangana also put in a tremendous amount of effort to pull off the many high-octane stunts that were inherent to the spy thriller. Despite being mounted on a big scale, ‘Dhaakad’ couldn’t entice movie goers into the screens and within a week of its release it was pulled off from screening in most theatres across the country due to zero bookings.

Recently, Kangana took to her Instagram and posted on her Instagram stories an article which quotes her as being the “box office queen of India”.

Within a week or so after the release of ‘Dhaakad’ it is clear that Kangana is looking ahead and not wallowing in disappointment, because her post read, 2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr. ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career Thalaivii which came on OTT and was a huge success.”

She added in her post, “I see a lot of negativity but 2020 is the year of blockbuster—lock up hosting. And it’s not over yet…I have great hopes with it.” ‘Dhaakad’ was directed by Razneesh Ghai and it received the poorest opening in a long time making less than Rs. 1 crore. Low turnout by audience caused distributors to pull out the movie from the screens.

Besides Kangana Ranaut, the movie also starred Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal. Kangana’s next movie is reportedly a political drama, titled, ‘Emergency’. She will also be seen in ‘Tejas’, for which she will essay the role of an Air Force pilot.