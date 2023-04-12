WORLD

Thousands attend consecration ceremony at Hindu temple in Australia

NewsWire
0
0

Thousands of devotees from world-over gathered to attend the consecration ceremony at Sri Venkateswara Temple in Helensburgh, about 55 kilometres south of Sydney.

Held once every two decades, the Maha Kumbhabhishekam, marking the renovation and expansion of the temple, was witnessed by more than 20,000 Hindus, including 15 priests and visitors from Singapore, Malaysia and Mauritius, the ABC News reported.

Sacred fires were lit during the event, which concluded on April 10, and priests climbed to the roof of the temple to pour holy water into golden pots.

“The significance of that is purifying not only the temple and deities but also the devotees who are watching the ceremony,” temple director Subra Iyer told ABC News.

The AUS$3 million renovations on the temple, built on top of a hilly area 400 feet above sea level, started in June last year.

According to the news report, ten masons and painters were brought from India to construct and repair stone deities that inhabit the temple.

The temple has been functioning since 1985 and has been a sacred place for Hindus living in Australia.

20230412-162403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    All England Open: Gayatri-Treesa pair makes second successive women’s doubles semifinal

    Bumrah jumps six spots to fourth in ICC Test Rankings; Kohli...

    Eastern African legislators urge govts to increase agriculture budget to combat...

    India looking to process and resell Russian wheat to boost its...