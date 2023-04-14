LIFESTYLEWORLD

Thousands displaced in Kenya’s arid areas due to heavy rains

NewsWire
0
0

Heavy rainfall has displaced thousands of people and left hundreds of animals killed in Kenya’s arid areas since March, the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) said.

The rains followed a severe drought that had impacted at least 21 of the 47 counties in the East African nation.

The NDMA said on Friday that nearly 5,000 households had been affected by the rain-triggered flash floods, leading to displacement, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Flash floods were reported in Marsabit, Mandera, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu, Narok, Taita Taveta and Wajir counties,” said the agency in its April report released in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

With the pastoralist communities in Kenya having up to 10 members in each household, the number of affected people is huge. Some 4,000 animals, including cattle, goats, camels and sheep had been swept away, according to the NDMA.

It is a double tragedy for the pastoralists as the animals had survived a severe drought that lasted more than a year.

The NDMA, however, insisted that the downpour is yet to impact pasture and food production systems in the arid areas. Therefore, the number of people in need of assistance still stands at 4.4 million.

“Acute malnutrition has also been noted across the counties with 970,214 children aged 6 to 59 months and 142,179 pregnant and breastfeeding mothers currently malnourished acutely in need of treatment,” the NDMA said.

20230415-011603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adah Sharma says she has signed five Telugu films

    DA crisis: Bengal governor has agreed to mediate, claim agitators

    (RELEASE at 9am) Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy: Songs of “Toofaan” are like emotional roller...

    J&K launches project to promote sustainable agriculture