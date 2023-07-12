Thousands of people in Sudan’s Darfur region each day choose a refugee’s life in neighbouring Chad over continued fighting in their homeland, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Tuesday that the World Food Programme (WFP) is scaling up its operation to support the new arrivals, many of whom are injured. So far, the agency has delivered food and nutrition assistance to more than 150,000 people on the Chad-Sudan border.

“It is also essential that WFP can safely deliver food aid to civilians remaining in West Darfur,” OCHA added.

“So far, the agency has been able to provide food and nutrition support to more than 420,000 people in East, North, South and Central Darfur, but the current security situation in West Darfur makes safe operations there impossible.”

In southeastern Sudan, the office said that the Food and Agriculture Organisation works to increase local food production where possible, distributing seeds for the planting season, Xinhua news agency reported.

Trucks carrying about 50 ton of sorghum seed arrived on Monday in Blue Nile state, while the agency dispatched truckloads of seed to other accessible locations.

Between May 22 and July 7, OCHA said, it facilitated the movement of more than 630 trucks carrying more than 28,500 ton of aid to 10 states in Sudan.

