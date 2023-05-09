INDIA

Thousands from Goa, Maha arriving in Karnataka to cast votes

Authorities on borders of Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra went on high alert on Tuesday following reports that parties in Karnataka have arranged buses to bring voters from neighbouring states to cast votes in the Assembly elections on Wednesday (May 10).

The ruling BJP in Goa has declared a paid holiday for workers on May 10 against the backdrop of Assembly polls in Karnataka as a large number of Kannada people from north Karnataka region are settled in the coastal state. Opposition parties have raised objections to the Goa government’s decision.

Thousands of people from Goa are arriving in north Karnataka. All the buses are full and authorities have stepped up vigilance at check posts.

Authorities went on alert following reports of various parties organising buses from various parts of Goa and Maharashtra for the voters.

The authorities have also received information about gifts and sops being offered to voters by parties to reach their villages and cast votes. All buses entering Karnataka are being stopped and checked at borders.

Lakhs of people from north Karnataka and coastal Karnataka have also settled in various cities of Maharashtra especially in Mumbai. Most of them are traditional BJP voters, according to sources.

