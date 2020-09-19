Thousands gather for mass anti-govt protest in Bangkok

Bangkok, Sep 19 (IANS) Thousands gathered in Bangkok on Saturday to participate in a massive student-led protest against the Thai government, which according to organisers will be demonstration so far.

In recent weeks, the capital city has witnessed rallies calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who took power in a 2014 coup and won disputed elections last year, the BBC reported.

Some are also urging reforms to the monarchy, despite the risk from the country’s strict royal defamation laws.

A previous protest in August drew around 10,000 protesters, according to Thai police.

Since July there have been regular student-led street protests amid the pandemic and the enforcement of the State of Emergency.

Ahead of Saturday’s rally, the Prime Minister on September 10 had reiterated that he will not use force against the student protesters, Xinhua news agency reported.

Prayut added that he had already instructed police to be cautious and lenient in dealing with the young protesters.

Thai universities and government leaders have said repeatedly that student protests are allowed to be organized, as long as they are held within the framework of the law.

