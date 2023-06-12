LIFESTYLEWORLD

Thousands of dead fish wash ashore in Texas

NewsWire
0
0

Thousands of dead fish have washed ashore on a beach along the Gulf Coast of the US state of Texas, local media reported.

The dead fish were found at the far end of Bryan Beach, near the mouth of the Brazos River, some 9.7 km down the coast from Quintana Beach County Park, said officials of the beachfront park located on the upper Gulf Coast.

The park officials, who published photos showing scores of dead fish floating in the coastal waters starting on Friday, said the combination of shallow waters and lack of sunlight created the “perfect storm” to deplete oxygen levels inshore, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite ongoing cleanup efforts, thousands more fish are expected to wash ashore, local media reported.

20230612-133804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Serve burgers to orphans’, HC to restaurateur after quashing rape FIR...

    World Cup fever leading to critical eye and heart problems: Doctors

    Special ways to keep the skin healthy and attractive in winters

    Pakistan sees major surge in offences against women