Thousands of Salesforce employees just came to know they’ve been sacked

Several Salesforce employees just came to know that they have been fired, as the company began laying off 7,000 workers or 10 per cent of its workforce as announced earlier last month.

Insider reported that 4,000 people have disappeared from Salesforcea’s Slack channel over the past two days.

In San Francisco, the layoff round hit 258 workers, affecting “sales and customer service”, “technology and product” and “general administration”, according to a WARN notice.

“Layoff posts flooded LinkedIn from across the country and around San Francisco on Thursday, as workers bid adieu to their Salesforce ‘ohana’ and placed “#opentowork” filters on their profiles, reports SFGate.

In Ireland, 200 of the company’s 2,100 employees received their notices.

Earlier, in a letter to employees, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said that the environment remains “challenging” and our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions.

“With this in mind, we’ve made the very difficult decision to reduce our workforce by about 10 per cent, mostly over the coming weeks,” Benioff wrote earlier this month.

In the US, affected employees will receive a minimum of nearly five months of pay, health insurance, career resources, and other benefits to help with their transition.

“Those outside the US will receive a similar level of support, and our local processes will align with employment laws in each country,” said Benioff.

The company had 73,541 people on its payroll in early 2022.

