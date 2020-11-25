Thousands paid tributes to Assam’s longest serving ex-CM Gogoi

A large number of leaders cutting across party lines and thousands of men, women and children paid their last respect to the veteran Congress leader and Assam’s longest serving Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, who died at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday at the age of 86.

Earlier on Tuesday, from GMCH, Gogoi’s body was taken to his official residence, the state civil secretariat Janata Bhawan, and the Assam Congress headquarters Rajiv Bhawan before mortal remains kept at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra for the people’s last respect.

Assam Pradesh Congress chief Ripun Bora said that Gogoi’s last rites are likely to be held at Manabendra Sarma Complex in Dispur on Thursday with full state honours.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and few other central leaders are likely to arrive in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The departed leader glass coffin, wrapped in wreaths and flowers, was shouldered by octogenarian leader’s Parliamentarian son Gaurav Gogoi, Ripun Bora, opposition leader Debabrata Saikia and other senior leaders like Pradyut Bordoloi and Rakibul Hussain.

During the procession with the body of the former Assam Chief Minister, thousands of passersby and waiting men and women offered their floral tributes to their beloved leader with many of them were seen weeping.

In Janata Bhawan, the state secretariat, Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua, police chief Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and many senior officials offered floral tributes.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced a three-day state mourning in honour of Gogoi, who served Assam as Chief Minister for 15 years — 2001-2016.

A six-time member of parliament from Assam in between 1971 to 2001, former Gogoi was sitting MLA from Titabar Assembly constituency in Jorhat district at the time of his death.

Gogoi was discharged from the GMCH on October 25 after he recovered from Covid-19 and other post-recovery complications after more than 60 days.

However, the post-Covid-19 complications forced the veteran politician to admit again in the GMCH on November 2 and his condition deteriorated gradually since Friday.

Doctors at GMCH were in constant touch with experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Due to his critical condition, Gogoi could not be shifted outside the state for treatment.

–IANS

sc/rs