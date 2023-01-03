SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Thousands pay their last respects to Pele in Brazil

NewsWire
0
0

Thousands of people gathered in the Brazilian city of Santos to bid farewell to football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pele, who died at 82 on Thursday from colon cancer.

His wake was being held at the Urbano Caldira Stadium, the home field of Pele’s former team Santos, allowing fans to pay their last respects. Among those who attended were FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and the chief of South America’s CONMEBOL football confederation, Alejandro Dominguez, reports Xinhua news agency.

Infantino said he planned to propose that all national football federations around the world name a stadium after the three-time FIFA World Cup winner (1958, 1962 and 1970), along with his Brazilian national team.

“We are going to ask all the federations in the entire world to name a stadium after Pele. I think that young people, the future generations, have to know and remember who Pele was and the joy he brought to the world,” Infantino said.

Fans waited more than three hours to view the casket, with the line at one point stretching some two kilometers.

The wake will continue until Tuesday, when Pele will be buried at a private cemetery in Santos, a coastal city located 60 kilometers from Sao Paulo, where he is revered as the greatest player of his hometown team, with whom he won two Copa Libertadores titles and two Intercontinental Cups.

Brazil’s government plans to rename the port of Santos, the largest in Brazil and Latin America, after the footballer, Sao Paulo state governor Tarcisio de Freitas told media upon arriving at the wake.

20230103-092205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Euro 2020: Spain need a draw to enter last-16

    SAFF Women’s Championship: We need to perform as a unit against...

    ISL 2021-22: Goa FC hold NorthEast United 1-1

    ISL 2021-22: Team will continue to play attacking football, says Mumbai...