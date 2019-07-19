Thousands rush to mourn Dikshit, create chaos at cremation

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Heavy rush of mourners at the cremation of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at the Nigambodh Ghat, here on Sunday afternoon, led to unruly scenes, forcing the security personnel to regulate entry and irate grievers raising slogans against the Delhi Police.

Even mediapersons were asked to stay away because of the rush.

Thousands had turned up at the crematorium to pay their last respects to the longest serving Chief Minister of Delhi who was cremated with full state honour amidst light drizzle.

Speaking to IANS, Sangeeta, an Old Delhi resident, said, “The police personnel should not stop us. When Sheilajee was the Chief Minister, she never hesitated or missed an opportunity to meet common people.”

Said Maange Lal, 65, “She was the real architect of Delhi you see today. It’s sad to see the common people being prevented to pay last respects to her.”

“This is a great loss to the Indian politics and Delhi. She contributed hugely to Delhi’s development. She brought in Metro rail, introduced low-floor buses and started construction of most flyovers,” said Ramesh Singh, a Delhi resident and Congress supporter.

Apart from thousands of common people, a large number of VIPs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia, were present at the funeral.

Her supporters raised slogans, like “Sheila Dixit amar rahe” (Long live Sheila Dixit) and Jab tak Sooraj Chaand rahega Sheila tera naam rahega (Sheila’s name will remain for eternity) and carried posters of the former Chief Minister.

–IANS

