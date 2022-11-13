INDIA

Thousands take part in Vizag Navy Marathon

NewsWire
0
0

Thousands of people participated with enthusiasm in the Vizag Navy Marathon held on Sunday.

Men, women and people of different age groups participated in 5K, 10K, half marathon (21K) and full marathon (42) held along the coastline.

Over 18,000 people participated in all the four categories. There were about 13,000 participants in the 5K run.

The 5K run for fun was flagged by Rear Admiral Sandeep Pradhan, Chief Staff Officer (Personnel and Administration), Eastern Naval Command, Bollywood actor Milind Soman and Tollywood actor Adivi Shesh near Kalimata Mandir at RK Beach.

The full marathon was flagged by race director Dr Muralidhar Nannapeni. It concluded at INS Kalinga. The winners were given prizes and cash awards.

Navy employees, students, representatives of various voluntary organisations, youth participated in the Limca Sportz Vizag Navy Marathon.

The course of the run is accredited by Association of International Marathons (AIMS ), making it a registered professional internationally recognized event that is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon.

AIMS is an association of long-distance running races. Vizag Navy Marathon has been a qualifier for the ‘World Marathon Majors’ after attaining the AIMS membership in 2018.

20221113-114404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka: Shivakumar asks people to make protest for Mekedatu project success

    1971 war hero’s memory gets further cemented in Jaipur

    Naga Deputy CM loses key portfolio days after remarks on Peace...

    K’taka govt adopts Dalit boy who faced ‘untouchability’