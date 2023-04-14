The largest ever rangoli of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar – the Chief Architect of Indian Constitution – has been unveiled at a stadium in Maharashtra’s Parbhani to mark his 132nd birth anniversary celebrations, a top leader said here on Friday.

The massive rangoli in 55,000 sqare feet size – billed as the biggest of its kind created in India so far – is the brainchild of Maharashtra Congress SC Department President Siddharth Hattiambire.

The multi-coloured stunning creation was inaugurated by Parbhani Collector Aanchal Sood-Goyal, in the presence of Superintendent of Police Ragasudha R., Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay H. Jadhav, the Dalit spiritual leader Upagupta Mahathero, monks and other dignitaries, at the sprawling Indira Gandhi District Sports Complex in the town.

The record-creating rangoli was made by 16 local students, including eight girls, who laboured over it for nearly 18 hours daily for seven days before it was completed on April 12 – in time for the 132nd birth anniversary fiesta of Dr. Ambedkar.

The students used a staggering 12 tonnes (over 12,000 kgs) of coloured powders to make the vibrant life-like image of Dr Ambedkar on the open stadium ground, and fortunately, escaped the rainy-hailstorm experienced in many parts of the state in the past 3-4 weeks.

“Such a huge quantity of rangoli powder in the off-season was difficult to acquire, so we sourced it from all over the district and even outside as per the requirements,” Hattiambire told IANS.

The students first etched out a properly measured chalk outline of a photo-framed image of Dr Ambedkar sporting his trademark formal suit-and-tie, and then started filling up the colours, for seven days and nights, barring 3-4 hours in the afternoons.

Hattiambire said that the youngsters enthusiastically toiled, barely grabbing three hours sleep at night, or resting during the afternoon hot sun for a couple of hours.

The end-result was an astonishing mega-portrait of Dr Ambedkar, sporting an electric blue suit, white shirt, a maroon tie with yellow half-moons dotting it, and a golden halo around his head, occupying more than half the area of the stadium.

“The girls and boys have done a truly fantastic job, without any expectations, as a tribute to Dr. Ambedkar. Since Thursday night, thousands of people have been trooping there to view, marvel and offer their respects here,” an elated Hattiambire said.

He added that all the dignitaries and people viewing it have hugely appreciated the students’ efforts that has helped catapult the Parbhani district to the national limelight on this red-letter day.

Hattiambire presented a small memento to his young artists for their complimentary services though he spent a few thousands on the tonnes of colour powder for the unique venture.

Elsewhere, Maharashtra has witnessed a massive 132-feet long X 8-feet high multi-hued banner on depicting the life and times of Dr. Ambedkar, created by 20 youths in Ahmednagar, and a 132-kg specially-designed lemon-crackle cake that was created by a Mumbai confectioner and cut in a huge public ceremony last Saturday.

