INDIA

Thrashed over love affair, youth succumbs to his injuries in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

The police in Gujarat’s Palanpur are looking for three to four miscreants who thrashed a youth after kidnapping him in a love affair case. The injured youth later succumbed to his injuries.

Banaskanatha district SP Akshayraj Makwana told mediapersons on Friday, “According to Aryan Modi’s dying declaration, on Thursday afternoon, he was kidnapped by three to four persons, as he was having an affair with a girl.”

They took him to an isolated place, where they first beat up Aryan, and then forced him to drink some liquid. Later, he was abandoned on the road after which he returned home. On seeing his condition, Aryan’s family members rushed him to a hospital, Makwana said.

When the police came to know about the incident, they first recorded Aryan’s statement in the presence of an executive magistrate. Aryan later succumbed to his injuries.

The police have formed four teams to nab the accused persons.

20230217-212404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman leaving husband’s home before divorce forfeits right to reside there:...

    Telangana Secretariat building inauguration deferred due to MLC polls

    Man ends life after killing minor sons in UP

    Speaker warns Adhir Ranjan amid protests against Parliamentary panels’ chairmanship