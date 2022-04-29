INDIA

Threads being used in smuggle heroin, 395 kg seized at Gujrat

A novel way to smuggle in heroin – through cloth threads – has been detected with the DRI and ATS Gujrat, in a joint operation, seizing a container at Gujarat’s Pipavav port with 9,760 kgs of such thread.

According to a DRI official, the drug syndicate used this unique modus operandi in which threads were soaked in a solution containing narcotic drug heroin, then dried, made into bales, and packed in bags.

These bags were shipped along with other bags having bales of normal threads so that it would go unnoticed by the authorities, and the treated threads taken out to extract the heroin.

Acting on intelligence, the DRI and ATS checked the container, and out of 100 jumbo bags, four suspicious bags, having a total weight of 395 kg, were found to contain threads showed the presence of opiate derivative, heroin in the field testing done by the regional Forensic Science Laboratory, the official said.

