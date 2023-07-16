INDIA

Threads reaches 150 mn sign-ups despite usage drop

NewsWire
0
0

Meta’s Twitter rival Threads has crossed 150 million user sign-ups despite a usage drop. Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is among the top free apps on the App Store.

According to Data.ai, the app has surpassed more than 150 million downloads worldwide, within seven days after its launch.

“It did so 5.5 times faster than the second-fastest to that point, Niantic’s Pokemon GO, which has held the largest app launch title since it debuted in July 2016,” the report said.

Recent information revealed that Threads has gained the largest user presence in specific markets, with India leading the way, accounting for approximately 32 per cent of its downloads.

Following India is Brazil, contributing to approximately 22 per cent of Threads’ installations, and the US, representing nearly 16 per cent of the total.

Completing the top five markets for Threads are Mexico which accounts for 8 per cent of downloads, and Japan with 5 per cent, the report said.

Threads surpassed 100 million user sign-ups within five days after its launch. The app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

2023071639983

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NSE fraud case: CBI arrests Anand Subramanian

    Severe storms threaten July 4 travel and festivities across US

    Woman, granddaughter murdered in UP district

    Global temperatures to continue breaking records: Experts