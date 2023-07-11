Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, will soon feature an edit button, following feed, translation option for different languages and much more, as it has crossed 100 million user sign-ups within a week of its launch.

With the edit option, users will be able to edit their posts on Threads, while the following feed will display posts of accounts that users follow.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri also confirmed that a translation option for different languages is also in the works.

Currently, the application only allows account searches, but soon it will enable users to search for posts.

The company is also working on a web interface for Threads but the priority is the mobile apps, according to Mosseri.

Responding to users queries, Mosseri mentioned plans to enable account switching and mentioned discussions about introducing a ‘Reactions’ button

According to him, the ‘Reaction’ button would add “a fair amount of complexity to every post everywhere, and I like the idea of keeping things simple.”

Moreover, the new app will include hashtags and improve topic-based search.

Responding to a Thread about bringing the ‘trending topics’ tab, Mosseri said, “It’s on the list, but not towards the top. A simple version is easy to build, but a good one that balances your interests, is localised, and is thoughtful about abuse, takes time.

Meta launched Threads on July 5 for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently among the top free apps on the App Store.

Announcing the 100 million user sign-ups on Threads, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday said: “Threads reached 100 million sign ups over the weekend. That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been 5 days!”

The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours.

