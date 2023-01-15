INDIA

Threat call to kill Nitin Gadkari, blow up his Nagpur office; probe on in K’taka prison

Karnataka Police on Sunday initiated a search operation to find out an inmate in Hindalga prison in Belagavi district who threatened to kill Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and blow up his Nagpur office.

A police team from Maharashtra has also arrived in Belagavi and joined the Karnataka police team to conduct the investigation.

The threat call was made to PRO thrice on Saturday by a man, who claimed himself to be Jayesh Pujari, an associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The call was made to the office of Khamla in Nagpur and tracked to Belagavi’s Hindalga jail.

The caller had threatened that if Rs 100 crore was not paid, Gadkari’s office would be blown up.

